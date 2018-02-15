9 Deaths in Tennessee due to the Flu

In the state of Tennessee, eight children and one pregnant woman have passed away due to the flu, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The deaths were associated with seasonal flu during the current flu season. The updated number of deaths in the state was released Thursday.
Those with the Department of Health urged the public to get vaccinated and reminded everyone that free flu vaccines can be found at all public health clinics.
If you do become sick, health officials have urged you to stay at home, wash your hands frequently, and cough into your sleeve to prevent the flu from spreading.
