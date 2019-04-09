8 Student School Safety Officers Sworn In at Hickerson
(L-R front row) 8 Student School Safety Officers Prater Rhoton, Brooklyn Brewer, Sadie Beth Davenport, Serenity Ridner, Ciara Brandon, Brianna Adams, Dejsha Hunter, not pictured Harley Bennett. Sheriff personnel located on the back row
On Tuesday morning WMSR News was invited to Hickerson Elementary School for a special swearing-in ceremony of 8 Student School Safety Officers. Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin with the help of AAA (The Auto Club Group), and SRO Hassan Peterson began a school safety officer patrol. The program began a few months ago to include all Coffee County elementary schools.
Sheriff Partin swore in the officers that will work with Hickerson’s SRO Jason Dendy.
Sgt. Laura Nettles said that there is a total of 53 school safety officers in Coffee County elementary schools. She added the officers will have the opportunity to participate in a summer camp at the sheriff’s department.