7th Person Charged in the Murder and Kidnapping of Tullahoma Man

Back in Oct. 2017 David Edward Steele, 33, of Tullahoma was found hanging from a tree after being reported as missing.
WMSR News reported that Steele of Tullahoma was missing on Oct. 3, 2017. A few days later we reported that his body was found in Franklin County.
45-year-old Miguel Sanders was captured in Putnam County late last week. This is the seventh suspect wanted in the slaying and hanging of Steele.
Sanders along with Bruce Edwards Dorsett Jr., Voltaire Xavier Hickerson, Michael Andrew Taylor, Shawna Haney, Jamie Wilson and Bryan Dudley have all been charged in this case.
The next court date slated in this case is Feb. 27.
