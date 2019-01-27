Former Decherd City Employee Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge–Business Owner Must Pay Restitution

A former City of Decherd employee, James Wesley Parks, 35, of Winchester recently pleaded guilty to a charge of facilitation of theft between $60,000-$250,000, according to Franklin County Circuit Court records.
Parks will serve 11 months, 29 days in jail with 100 public service hours. He will also serve 3 years, 6 months’ probation running consecutive with other cases.
Also charged in the case was a Decherd business owner, Jeffery Jerome Frame, who earlier in the month had a charge for theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000 dismissed on the condition that he pay restitution.
The charge stems from an arrest on Sept. 6, 2017, in connection with allegedly taking more than $200,000 from the city, according to Franklin County Circuit Court records.
District Attorney Mike Taylor previously said Parks and Frame are suspected of drafting bogus orders through the Water Department for equipment that was never delivered.
Comptroller Justin P. Wilson stated in a published statement that what went on in Decherd could have been prevented with the right procedures in place.
“As with so many of these cases, a significant problem within the City of Decherd allowed this scheme to go undetected for many months,” Wilson said. “The former superintendent was solely responsible for ordering and approving the purchases from Poultry Electric and Hardware. These responsibilities should be separated.”
