71 year-old Manchester Man Charged with Rape of a Child
The warrant states that this alleged action by Frame occurred while the victim was more than 3 years of age but less that thirteen years of age.
Frame was charged by Deputy Brandon Reed of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department with Rape of a Child. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on January 15, 2018.
If anyone has information that could assist in the investigation of this case, please contact Deputy Reed at 931-570-4191.