7 Years Later Man Convicted on Sex Charges

In October 2011 a Tullahoma businessman was arrested by police on sex charges.
Shannon Eugene Amos, of Carr Creek Road, Normandy, who was 39 at the time, was arrested by Tullahoma Police Investigator Harry Conway on sealed indictments from the Coffee County Grand Jury for aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.
According to the two-count indictment, Amos was accused of being in a position of trust or had supervisory or disciplinary power over a female and he allegedly used that position to accomplish the sexual contact with the female under the age of 18.
He was released from jail after posting a bond of $25,000.
On Thursday (Sept. 13, 2018) after almost 7 years after being arrested Amos, now 46, was convicted for having sex with the teenager who worked in his Tullahoma business. Amos was found guilty after a 7-day trial.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, Amos was convicted of Aggravated Statutory Rape, Statutory Rape by Authority Figure, and Sexual Battery by Authority Figure.
Judge Venessa Jackson denied the prosecution’s request to revoke bond pending sentencing, but the D.A.’s office filed a written motion for her to reconsider and that motion will be heard Wednesday (Sept. 19).
Sentencing for Amos is set for November 28th.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Ponder prosecuted the case and Attorney Ray Fraley defended.