In response to a request from the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) acting State Executive Director in Tennessee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 66 counties in Tennessee as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought. Those counties include: Coffee, Franklin, Moore, Bedford, Warren, Grundy and Cannon.
Counties listed were designated natural disaster areas, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for FSA’s emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration (Feb 23, 2017) to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.
66 Counties in Tennessee as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
