$6,000 taken off the streets by Manchester Police
Investigators recovered what is believed to be approximately 34 grams of mushrooms, 33 grams of cocaine, 16oz of marijuana, a small amount of molly and approximately 50 hits of acid from the subject when they arrested him. The value of the drugs is approximately $6,000. Chandler allegedly admitted to investigators that the illegal drugs belonged to him.
Chandler was charged by Investigator Eldridge with two counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $60,000 and he is set to appear in Coffee County court on July 21, 2017.