$6,000 taken off the streets by Manchester Police

Holden Justiss Chandler… Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Thursday, (June 8th 2017) Manchester Police Investigator Bryan Eldridge states in an arrest warrant that Holden Justiss Chandler age 22 from Cedar, MI was allegedly selling 10 hits of acid to an undercover source while at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester.
Investigators recovered what is believed to be approximately 34 grams of mushrooms, 33 grams of cocaine, 16oz of marijuana, a small amount of molly and approximately 50 hits of acid from the subject when they arrested him. The value of the drugs is approximately $6,000. Chandler allegedly admitted to investigators that the illegal drugs belonged to him.
Chandler was charged by Investigator Eldridge with two counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $60,000 and he is set to appear in Coffee County court on July 21, 2017.