5,000 High Paying Jobs coming to Tennessee

Gov. Bill Haslam’s office says Amazon’s plans for a Tennessee operations hub is expected to create 5,000 jobs, that represent “the single largest jobs commitment made by a company in Tennessee’s history.”
A Haslam news release Tuesday says Amazon will invest $230 million-plus to locate its Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards, a 15-acre, mixed-use downtown development. Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy says Nashville will become the eastern U.S. hub for its retail operations division.
Amazon’s new 1 million square-foot Nashville office space will host tech and management functions.
Amazon says it will receive up to $102 million in performance-based incentives based on the creation of 5,000 jobs with an average wage exceeding $150,000 in Nashville.
The state says Amazon currently has six Tennessee facilities employing more than 6,500 people.
