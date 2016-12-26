4th DUI Charge and more sends Manchester Man to Jail
This occurred after authorities received numerous complaints of reckless driving eastbound on Interstate 24.
According to the arrest warrant, Juan Francisco Gonzalez age 39 of High St Manchester admitted to drinking and had the strong odor of an intoxicant about his person, his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he was unsteady on his feet. The man was administered only one field sobriety test and refused any other tests, allegedly stating he was too drunk.
Gonzalez was charged with DUI 4th offense, violation implied consent law and driving on revoked/suspended license 4th offense. His bond was set at $17,500 and his court date is Feb 17, 2017.