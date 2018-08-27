400 BearSaver Recycling Bins placed at State Parks
“By encouraging recycling within our parks, we are meeting the needs of our visitors and upholding our responsibility to protect Tennessee’s public lands and natural resources,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “We want Tennessee State Parks to be a leader in waste reduction and overall sustainability.”
Over 400 BearSaver recycling bins – heavy-duty, pest proof and ADA-compliant bins – are now available at all Tennessee State Parks for visitor use. The bins are comprised of three adjoined weatherproof, rustproof containers which accept aluminum, plastic and trash. Bins that accept paper and glass are also available for visitors at all parks.
The new exterior bins are part of a broader initiative within Tennessee State Parks known as the ‘Go Green with Us’ program, which promotes the integration of sustainable practices into park management and operations.
Parks will soon feature new interior recycling bins as well as special event recycling stations at select parks.
For more information about the “Go Green with Us” initiative at Tennessee State Parks, visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/go-green-with-us.