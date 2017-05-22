Almost 40 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA’s annual forecast for the holiday.
That’s one million more travelers than last year and the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.
AAA expects 34.6 million Americans to drive to their destinations this year. That’s an increase of 2.4 percent over last year, despite the fact that motorists will be paying the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015.
AAA expects 2.9 million Americans to fly to their destinations over this holiday weekend; an increase of 5.5 percent over last year.
40 Million Americans will travel 50 miles or More Memorial Day Weekend
Almost 40 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA’s annual forecast for the holiday.