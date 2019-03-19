4 Student School Safety Officers Sworn In at New Union Elementary

On Tuesday afternoon WMSR News was invited to New Union Elementary School for a special swearing in ceremony of 4 Student School Safety Officers. Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin with the help of AAA (The Auto Club Group), and SRO Hassan Peterson began a school safety officer patrol. The program began a few months ago to include all Coffee County elementary schools. It was New Union’s turn on Tuesday.
Sheriff Partin told the student body what some of the duties of the school safety officers will be:
Sheriff Partin swore in officers Emma Ballard, Kennedy Torres, Brayden Jordan and Sadie Hockett.