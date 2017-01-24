It has come to the attention of Duck River Electric Membership that one of their members has been contacted by someone claiming to represent DREMC soliciting this member to sign up for bank draft. DREMC does not telemarket this service.
If you are interested in signing up for bank draft, please contact your local office.
See the upcoming February issue of The Tennessee Magazine for a full story on utility scammers and how to avoid falling prey to these callers.
If someone attempts to scam you, contact local authorities.
3rd Scam Alert this week
