3/9/17–H&R Block Student of the week Trey Rogers

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Trey Rogers!!! Trey, the son of Stan and Lee Rogers, is an eighth grader at Coffee County Middle School. Trey was chosen to be honored because “he is a great student-athlete, is very respectful and is an excellent representative of Coffee County Middle School”, says school Principal Kim Aaron. Trey is the catcher for the CCMS Baseball team. Trey really likes algebra class and is interested in a career in medicine, perhaps to be an allergist. When he is not in school or playing ball, Trey likes to be outside and ride 4 wheelers. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Trey says that likely his Dad will accompany him to the Pred’s game! Check back here for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Trey is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Kim Aaron, Principal of Coffee County Middle School.