39 Charged after Roundup
39 people were arrested on indictments and state warrants throughout the county for various charges, including drugs. More arrests are scheduled.
Investigators and deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s department and investigators and officers with the Manchester Police department continue to work countless hours attempting to help make our county a much safer and hopefully drug-free place to live in.
Those arrested so far:
Alvin R Brandon- 2 counts of Schedule II drug violations and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
Samuel D Keith- Schedule II drug violation
Sandra B Perry- Schedule II drug violation
Jack J Hill- Schedule II drug violation
Rhonda Cargile- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
Robert D Jones- Schedule II drug violation
Tommy L Harmon- 2 counts of Schedule II drug violations
David L Honea- Schedule II drug violation
Bonnie J Griffy- Schedule IV drug violation
Brittany Toombs- Schedule II drug violation and contraband in a penal institution
Aaron Cox- Manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance
Mandie Underwood- Promotion of manufacture
Clint A White- Promotion of manufacture
Tiffany D Trobaugh- Schedule II drug violation
Matthew D Hogan- 2 counts Schedule II drug violations
Chelsea J Thurston- Schedule II drug violation
Jennifer M Fuqua- Schedule II drug violation
Shannon M Arnold- Schedule VI drug violation
Ralph E Arnold- Schedule VI drug violation
William Wilson- Schedule II drug violation
Charles Garvin- Schedule II drug violation
Connie G Powers- Manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear twice
Robin Frame- Violation of probation
Joseph Holland- Violation of probation
Gerald Mullins- Driving on revoked/suspended 3rd offense, habitual motor offender and aggravated assault
Tiffany Johnson- Schedule II drug violation
Pamela Morris- Capias/Bench warrant
Steve Warren- Violation of probation
Eric Corrigan- Child support attachment
Zachary Bryson- Violation of probation
David Mayton- Child support attachment
Kendall Keasling- Child support attachment
John Hodge IV- Child support attachment
Coty Jacobs- Schedule II drug violation
Duane Anglin- Schedule II drug violation
Nicholas Johnson- Schedule II drug violation
Meagan Meyer- Schedule VI drug violation
Tyler Sircy- Vandalism
Tony E Brinkley- Aggravated burglary and theft of property
All persons listed are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.