Congratulations to Student of the Week -Ethan Chesshire!!! Ethan, the son of Andrew & Niki Morris and Christopher Chesshire, is a ninth grader at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Ethan was chosen to be honored because “he took a stand against bullying”, says school librarian Michelle Vaughn. Ethan said that he “had to do something about it”. Ethan plans to attend MTSU in the future and pursue a career in archeology or geology. “It’s a very dangerous field of work, but I love history and I love getting dirty”, says Ethan. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Ethan says that likely his Step-father will accompany him to the Pred’s game! Check back here for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Ethan is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block.
3/17/17–H&R Block Student of the Week Ethan Chessire
