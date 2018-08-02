The Tennessee Education Department has chosen a group of educators and testing coordinators tasked with improving the state assessment program during the 2018-19 school year.
The 31 teachers and six testing coordinators who make up this group will advise the Department of Education and its vendors, according to a written statement by TDE.
More than 900 educators applied over the summer for the 37 ambassador positions. Ambassadors will receive training on how to conduct their duties. TDE said they will also be compensated for their additional work.
According to TDE, the department is making other changes to the TNReady system, including eliminating two TNReady exams and eliminating the March stand-alone test field for the next two years.
Notably, the department said it is bringing in a third-party to perform an independent review of Questar, the testing vendor that has had repeated technical difficulties interfering with results.
31 Teachers to help with TNReady
The Tennessee Education Department has chosen a group of educators and testing coordinators tasked with improving the state assessment program during the 2018-19 school year.