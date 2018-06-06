31 Charges Filed against Tullahoma Man
The charges are a culmination of a 3-month investigation conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office regarding vehicle burglaries. Sheriff’s office personnel utilized information from the public, video surveillance, and surveillance conducted by investigators and deputies.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Manchester Police Department for their assistance in this case.
Dudley is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail under a $250,000 bond and has an initial court date of Monday June 25th, 2018 at 8:00am in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all citizens utilizing boat docks or river access points to please secure all their valuables or keep them with you or on your person.