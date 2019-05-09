27th Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday

The 27th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is on Saturday, May 11, 2018. The food drive, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the world’s largest one-day food drive, taking place in more than 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Participating in the food drive couldn’t be easier. Before your regular mail pick-up on Saturday, May 11, postal customers are asked to leave bags of non-perishable food items by their mailboxes. Letter carriers will pick up the bags and—with help from retired letter carriers, other postal employees and countless volunteers—deliver the bags to local food agencies.
In its 25 years, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food; last year’s drive collected approximately 75 million pounds.
Food collected locally will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
1 in 8 Middle Tennesseans, including 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger.
In Coffee County, 12 percent of individuals, including over 2,600 children are considered food insecure.
