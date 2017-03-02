Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jayden Fellers!!! Jayden, the son of Tim and Tara Fellers, is a fifth grader at North Coffee Elementary School. Jayden was chosen to be honored because “he is polite, respectful and always does what is right, all the time. He gets straight “A’s” and is a joy to have in class ”, says Principal of North Coffee School, Adam Clark. Jayden likes to hunt and fish. He plans to go college and become a professional baseball player. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Jayden is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Adam Clark , Principal at North Coffee School and Tommy Crosslin, 5th grade teacher at North Coffee School.
2/3/17—H&R Block Student of the Week Jayden Fellers
