2/27/17–Tennessee State Education Commissioner visits Westwood Middle School

Tennessee’s Commissioner of education , Dr. Candice McQueen visited Westwood Middle School on Monday. As you might expect, Director of Manchester City Schools, Lee Wilkerson, WMS Principal Chad Fletcher and WMS Vice Principal Jonathan Graf were there to greet the Commissioner; but students from Westwood Middle School were tasked with touring the Commissioner through the school. The student body is divided into to one of four houses to foster teamwork, promote a family environment and to develop positive interactions between students in a respectful manner. Each house selected fellow students to serve as school ambassadors. These student ambassadors hosted Commissioner McQueen.
Pictured with Commissioner McQueen-Andie Mae Clutter of Delta House, Valarie Barger of Atlas House, Eliot Sain of Saturn House and Luz Maria Basurto of Falcon House
Commissioner McQueen had this to say about her visit:
Director of Schools for the City of Manchester, Lee Wilkerson had this to say about Commissioner McQueen’s visit: