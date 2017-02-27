2/27/17–H&R Block Student of the Week Jada Buckingham

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jada Buckingham!!! Jada, the daughter of Jamie and Griselda Clark and Thomas Buckingham, is an eighth grade student at Westwood Middle School. Jada was chosen to be honored because she is a leader in her class, an “A” student and a pleasure to be around. Jada’s favorite subject is Math. Jada plans to enter into the Air Force in the future. She says that she has a lot of family in the military and she thinks it is cool. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. This will be Jada’s first Preds game and she says that she plans to take her Mom to the hockey game! Check back here every week for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Jada is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Jonathan Graf, Assistant Principal at Westwood Middle School.