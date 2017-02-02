2/2/17—Westwood Middle School Students Learn CPR

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops and can no longer pump blood to the brain or vital organs. About 40 people each hour have a cardiac arrest while not in a hospital, and just over nine out of 10 do not survive, according to American Heart Association statistics. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. Manchester City School staff are required to be certified in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation.
After re-certifying Westwood Middle School Staff in the American Heart Association’s (CPR), school Nurse, Joyce Crites, RN, BSN, was inspired to instruct the students at Westwood Middle School in the “Hands Only” CPR Program.
Once completed, Nurse Crites will have demonstrated this program to over 250 Westwood Middle School students. Find out more about the “Hands Only” CPR program at the American Heart Association website wwww.heart.org