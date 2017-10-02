2/10/17—H&R Block Student of the Week Weston Hargrove

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Weston Hargrove!!! Weston, the son of Brent and Emily Hargrove, is a tenth grader at Coffee County Central High School. Weston was chosen to be honored because “He is a pleasant and respectful young man. He takes honors and AP courses and excels in them. Weston will engage and speak to any adult on campus whether they are staff or a parent. He is outgoing and a pleasure to have in class”, says Assistant Principal, Paul Parsley. Weston plays basketball at CCCHS. Weston plans to attend college and major in business management. He says that he wants to run his own business one day. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Weston is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Paul Parsely, Assistant Principal at Coffee County Central High School.
