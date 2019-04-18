The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census. With more than a thousand positions available in the Middle Tennessee area. Recruiters for the Census Bureau will be onsite in Bedford County today (April 19) at a multi-vendor Job fair. The job fair will be located at 220 Tulip Road in Shelbyville, TN. Applicants can also go to 2020census.gov/jobs to apply for many positions open in Tennessee.
By visiting the website applicants have the opportunity to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will be located across four Area Census Offices statewide and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
2020 Census Jobs Available
