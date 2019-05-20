2019 Seniors Celebrate

Graduation was held Friday night (May 24, 2019) for Coffee County High School seniors. A crowd estimated to be over 7,000 saw 430 graduates accept their diplomas from Principal Paul Parsley and Interim Director of Coffee County Schools Joe Pedigo.
The seniors took their next step toward a future full of expectations as they heard from Valedictorian George Gannon, Salutatorian, Isabel Watkins, Senior Class President Harley Hinshaw and school officials.
The first full day of classes for 2019-2020 is August 5, 2019.