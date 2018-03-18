2018 Coffee County FBLA State Competitive Event Results

The. The chapter came home with some great results:
Weston Hargrove-Installed as the 2018-2019 Tennessee State Reporter
Brooke Freeze-Who’s Who in FBLA Recipient
Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit
Taylor Hulvey-Jared Michael Bryant Scholarship
Coffee County High School= 3rd Largest Chapter Membership
1st
Harley Hinshaw-Accounting II
Tatum Baldwin, Maddie Creek, & Brooke Freeze-Broadcast Journalism
Camryn Eaton-Business Financial Plan
Anna Gann, Weston Hargrove, & Chloe Spry-Graphic Design
Jared Johnson-Impromptu Speaking
Andres Cavalie-Introduction to Information Technology
Grey Riddle-Local Chapter Annual Business Report
Reid Lawrence-Electronic Scrapbook
2nd
Emilee Roberson & Kathryn Welch-Introduction to Business Presentation
Kayleigh Harris, Harlee Holton, & Allison Williams-Hardcopy Scrapbook
Alexcia Barnes, Kelsie Carter, & Taylor Hulvey-American Enterprise Project
Tatum Baldwin & Brooke Freeze-Community Service Project
Books for Literacy Campaign
3rd
Nathan Stem-Business Communications
Bryson Hullett-Client Service
Nicholas Johnson-Introduction to Business
Savannah Nippers-Personal Finance
Morgan Henley, Jack Beachboard, & Samuel Prater-Publication Design
4th
Tyana Fenton, Zach Vaughn, & Cameron West-Business Plan
Cameron Kistler, Reid Lawrence, & Grey Riddle-Entrpreneurship
Allie Amado-Health Care Administration
Morgan Henley, Anna Gann, & Chloe Spry-Partnership with Business
5th
Garrett Booth & Colton Prater-Global Business
Corey Walker-Impromptu Speaking
Karen Chavez, Kady Hancock, & Vanessa Pedroza-Marketing
Taylor Hulvey & Ashlee Young-Social Media Campaign
Leader Award Recipients
Jack Beachboard
Nathan Brown
Cade Davis
Chase Davis
Weston Hargrove
Kayleigh Harris
Morgan Henley
Bryson Hullett
Alisha Jennings
Abby Morgan
Samuel Prater
Chloe Spry
Jordan Winton