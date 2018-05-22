Westwood Middle School Math teacher, Donna Burdine was so excited to learn that the 2018 Coffee County Central High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian are alumna of WMS; she invited the stellar students to speak to her 6th grade math class. “I’m hoping the 6th graders will be encouraged by both the girls’ stories”, said Burdine. Valedictorian Brianna Cardenal and Salutatorian Michelle Dong received a warm welcome by the 6th graders; and a slew of questions. The class held a reception with light refreshments and balloons for Brianna and Michelle. Brianna plans to attend East Tennessee State University. Michelle has plans to attend Belmont University. Best wishes to both girls and we look forward to their speeches at the graduation ceremony on Friday night! See pictures and video at our website, thunder1320.com.
Graduation will be held Friday night (May 25) at 7pm for Coffee County High School seniors. A crowd estimated of over 5,000 will watch graduates accept their diplomas behind Raider Academy in Manchester at Carden-Jerrell Field.
Around 400 seniors will take their next step toward a future full of expectations as they will hear from fellow classmates; Brianna and Michelle.
Many of the grads will take a break from school for a short period before heading off to college, and others will jump right into the workforce.
The 2018-2019 school year begins in just over two months.
Scott Anderson and his audio/visual students at the high school will be videoing the event for Raider TV and you can watch it at www.wmsrradio.com
2018 CCCHS Valedictorian and Salutatorian visit their alma mater-Westwood Middle School
