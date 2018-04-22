The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its 2017 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report, revealing a slight overall increase in reported crimes in the most recent reporting year.
Among the findings in the 2017 report:
Reported instances of Murder increased 6.7% from 2016 to 2017.
Reported Rape offenses increased 3.2% in the same time period.
The number of individuals arrested in connection to reported crimes decreased by 0.1% from 2016 to 2017.
Juveniles accounted for 6.4% of all arrests, down from 6.5% in the previous year.
‘Simple Assault’ accounted for 67.0% of all reported domestic violence offenses.
Drug/Narcotic Violations increased 4.9% in the previous year.
The number of DUI arrests continued to trend downward in the past year.
There are 532 reporting agencies in the state of Tennessee.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department reported 1,306 offenses with 1,375 arrests. Manchester Police reported 1,347 offenses with 870 arrests. Tullahoma reported 1,727 offenses with 891 arrests.
2017 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ Report
