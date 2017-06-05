The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester is at a crossroads as organizers deal with last year’s plummeting ticket sales while engaging in talks to extend their agreement with Coffee County.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the festival’s current deal to pay Coffee County $30,000 plus $3 per ticket sold is set to expire after this year’s festival. Ticket sales at the festival fell by 28,000 in 2016, reaching an all-time low of 45,553.
Ashley Capps, whose company AC Entertainment co-founded the festival, contends the festival landscape has become more competitive, but says ticket sales are up this year. Bonnaroo will begin this Thursday and run through Sunday.
Bonnaroo is now run by Live Nation.
2016 Low Ticket Sales has Bonnaroo at Crossroads
