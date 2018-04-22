2015 Burger King Robbery Suspect to Serve 45 Years in Prison
The man entered the restaurant and forced a female employee to open the safe. Another female employee of Burger King used her cell phone to call 911, giving a description of the man and vehicle he left in. The stolen money, totaled at $7,965.71, was recovered.
Manchester patrol officers were quick arriving on the scene and started pursuit of the suspect. 8 minutes after the emergency call came out Manchester Police stopped Winton on Volunteer Parkway.
The 39-year-old was convicted on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.