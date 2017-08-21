$2 Million Powerball Winner in Tennessee
There was also a $200,000 winner in Memphis among the 96,127 winners across the entire state.
Lottery officials say the $2 million winner matched 5 of the white numbers drawn, just one shy of a jackpot win, and the $200,000 winner matched four of the white numbers.
Both players added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied their winnings.
The current jackpot stands at $650 million, which is the second largest in Powerball’s history and the third largest in North American lottery history. The next drawing is Wednesday night.