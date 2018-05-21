$2 Million Lottery Game Winner in South Pittsburg

South Pittsburg, TN has a new millionaire.
The Tennessee Lottery says a lucky Tennessee Cash player in South Pittsburg won a near-record jackpot of $2,060,705 Friday night.
That person has not come forward to claim their prize, nor have they been identified.
But lottery officials say the store where the ticket was sold is the Lotto Mart at 519 East 12th Street North.
Lottery officials say the store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.
