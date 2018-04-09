A young man who witnesses say shot his roommate to death last month has been indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury Friday handed down an indictment for second-degree murder against 19 year-old Dakota Basham.
Basham allegedly shot and killed 18 year-old Joshua Dell Smith at Bybee Woods the night of March 16th.
Initially, no charges were filed as reports from witnesses indicated the shooting was accidental. But apparently more evidence came to light and was presented to the Grand Jury.
Basham was jailed and later released under a $50,000 bond.
19 Year-Old Facing Murder Charge in McMinnville
