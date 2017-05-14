18 year-old will Not be allowed to run in this year’s Tullahoma Election

A Tullahoma High School senior who could have become the youngest person ever elected to serve on the city’s board of alderman will not be allowed to run this election.
18 year-old Michael Celiberti was able to convince aldermen and the mayor to vote to change the city’s charter, lowering the minimum age to run for office from 21 to 18.
The city will not time to call for a special-called meeting to vote to ratify the proposed charter amendment. Although the bill has been signed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gov. Bill Haslam has to sign and it must be recorded by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office before it can be sent back to the city board for ratification via special call meeting and as of Friday that had not occurred.
The deadline to register as a candidate is May 18.
The Tullahoma election is Aug. 3.
