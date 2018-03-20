McMinnville Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. Joshua Dell Smith of McMinnville was reportedly shot by his roommate over the weekend. Witnesses told police that 19-year-old Dakota Basham was cleaning a pistol when it discharged and struck Smith. It happened late Friday night at Bybee Woods.
Police say several witnesses have said the shooting was accidental. Basham has not been charged at this time as the investigation continues.
18-Year-Old Killed in McMinnville
