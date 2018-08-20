1,776 Tennesseans Died from Drug Overdoses in 2017
TDH data show almost three fourths of drug overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2017 were associated with opioids. There were 1,268 overdose deaths associated with all opioids; of those, 644 were associated with prescription opioids for pain, which include drugs such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and codeine. Prescription opioids for pain were associated with more overdose deaths in 2017 than any other group of drugs.
Deaths related to “street” drugs obtained without a prescription were a key driver of the increase in overdose deaths in Tennessee 2017. There has been a dramatic increase in deaths related to fentanyl, which is similar to heroin but much stronger and dangerous. Heroin was associated with the deaths of 311 Tennesseans in 2017, a 20 percent increase over the previous year. Fentanyl was associated with 500 deaths, a 70 percent increase since 2016. Fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid that may be made legally or illegally. Fentanyl is often used to “cut” or mix with other drugs; users have no way to know if it is included in a drug obtained illegally and if so, in what amount.