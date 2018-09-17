16 Year-Old Injured in Winchester Crash

A 16-year-old female was leaving the Franklin County High School campus on Sunday in the vehicle she was driving when apparently, she collided with a gate in front of a bus parking area.
Emergency crews from the scene reported that a pole broke off the fence and went through the passenger’s side windshield and out the driver’s side back window. The vehicle then continued into a ditch on nearby Georgia Crossing Road.
Winchester Police reports that the teenager was injured and to be airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
