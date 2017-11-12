16 Year-Old goes on Trial for Murder in April

A 16-year-old Tullahoma youth that is being held in the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center in Murfreesboro will go trial for murder on April 23.
Ariel Chambers Jr., was arrested by Tullahoma Police last year for second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Carlos Joseph Harris Jr., 21, of Tullahoma was found stabbed in the chest at Dossett Apartments.
Chambers Jr was 16 years old at the time of the alleged crime, but according to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, Chambers’ case was transferred to adult court in May of this year after a hearing in Coffee County Circuit Court. He was later indicted by the Coffee County Grand Jury on the charges.
Tullahoma Police Investigators Tyler Hatfield and Johnny Gore charged Chambers with the crime.
