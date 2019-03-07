A recent study examined data from the national highway traffic administration from 2015 to 2017. Between that time, it states more than 1,400 fatalities were attributed to car crashes involving drivers that were distracted by their cellphones. It shows Tennessee having the highest rate of distracted driving fatalities.
AAA representative Megan Cooper says the company did their own traffic safety study. In it, the study reveals 88 percent of drivers believe distracted driving is happening more often.
Currently, Tennessee only has a handheld ban on using cellphones in school zones while lights are flashing. There is a bill moving through the legislature right now that would ban drivers from using handheld devices on any Tennessee road or highways.
1,400 Fatal Crashes in the U.S. Attributed to Distracted Drivers
