Coffee County needs thirteen more mentors to reach their goal of 84 for the Tennessee Promise program. TnAchieves mentors will invest 10-15 hours annually helping 5-10 high school seniors.
In fact, TnAchieves mentors say they spend less than one hour per month serving as a resource to our county’s scholars.
From 2008-2014, tnAchieves supported more than 10,000 students into a community or technical college with more than $15.5M privately raised exclusively for last-dollar student scholarships.
To apply to become a mentor, go to www.tnachieves.org.
13 More Mentors Needed
