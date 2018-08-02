On Monday the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve $13,522,192 budget for 2018-19. The vote was 4-2 with aldermen Bob Bellamy and Lana Sain voting no.
The board’s vote included $799,153 taken out of city’s reserve funds, also known as the rainy-day fund. This marks the second consecutive year the board has withdrawn from the reserve fund to balance their budget.
The property tax rate was set at $1.93 for every $100 of assessed value.
$13.5 Million Budget set by Manchester Leaders
