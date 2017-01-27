Congratulations to Student of the Week -Maurice McGee!!! Maurice, the son of Nakia Williams of Tullahoma, is a twelfth grader at Coffee County Central High School. Maurice was chosen to be honored because “he comes to school and works hard. He is a good citizen, play sports and is an all around great student!”, says Assistant Principal, Tim Knox. Maurice plays football and basketball at CCCHS! Maurice plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University and play football for the Blue Raiders. He has chosen MTSU because he likes their campus. Maurice plans to major in accounting, which pleased our Student of the Week Sponsor, Rosalyn Partin! Rosalyn, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Maurice is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Tim Knox, Assistant Principal at Coffee County Central High School.
1/27/17—H&R Block Student of the Week Maurice McGee
