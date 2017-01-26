1/26/17—Multiple Thursday Crashes on I-24

23-year-old Justin Jones of Manchester killed in an accident on I -24 near the 104 mile-marker.
The THP reported Jones’ was traveling westbound when he came upon traffic at a complete stop and struck a tractor-trailer from behind, becoming lodged underneath the semi.
There were 3 crashes on Interstate 24 in Coffee County Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The crashes began near mile marker 101 around 3 a.m.
A second crash with injuries occurred around 4 a.m and closed the interstate before the third and fatal crash happened at 5 a.m.