Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jeffrey Daniel Hale!!! Jeffrey, the son of Will and Crystal Hale, is a fifth grader at Westwood Elementary School. Jeffrey was chosen to be honored because “he is very well rounded and a great representative of the FISH philosophy that the fifth grade uses. Jeffrey is always there for other students and teachers. He makes people’s day and has a great attitude!”, says teacher Mae Anne Hale. Jeffrey says that when he grows up he wants to be a machinist-just like his Dad! Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. This will be Jeffrey’s very first Preds game! Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Jeffrey is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Melissa Glenn , Principal at Westwood Elementary School.
1/20/17—H&R Block Student of the Week Jeffrey Hale
Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jeffrey Daniel Hale!!! Jeffrey, the son of Will and Crystal Hale, is a fifth grader at Westwood Elementary School. Jeffrey was chosen to be honored because “he is very well rounded and a great representative of the FISH philosophy that the fifth grade uses. Jeffrey is always there for other students and teachers. He makes people’s day and has a great attitude!”, says teacher Mae Anne Hale. Jeffrey says that when he grows up he wants to be a machinist-just like his Dad! Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. This will be Jeffrey’s very first Preds game! Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!