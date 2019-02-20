12 Years Later, Grundy Co. Man Hopes New Evidence will Free Him from Prison
Attorneys for Braseel have filed a new petition that states evidence used in the original trial was weak and that new evidence reveals a different suspect in the shooting of Burrows.
“Adam Braseel stands before this court wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for a crime he did not commit,” attorney Alex Little wrote in a petition filed last week in Grundy County Circuit Court. “Newly discovered evidence flatly destroys the government’s case and makes clear that had the new evidence been admitted at trial the jury’s verdict would have been different.”
Braseel’s attorneys say the District Attorney’s Office has released new evidence in the case that points to Kermit Bryson as the murderer. Bryson is now deceased. The evidence, a fingerprint at the scene of crime. Also is the fact that Bryson and Braseel looked very alike and had similar builds at the time of the murder.
Bryson was a known violent felon who killed Grundy County Deputy Shane Tate and wounded Monteagle police officer Brian Malhoit in 2010. He later killed himself when police were closing in on him. In addition, Bryson was dating a woman who was raising a child that Burrows treated like a grandchild.
New forensic testing reveals the only identifiable fingerprints at the scene came from two different people, the responding officer and Bryson. A third fingerprint was found on a Sundrop bottle at the scene but was not matched to anyone.
In 2015 Judge Justin Angel granted Braseel a new trial and he was released from prison. One year later the Appeals Court upheld the conviction and Braseel was returned to prison.
Braseel is currently awaiting a decision from Judge Justin Angel to determine if he will be allowed a new trial.