11th Annual Safe on the Square held Wednesday
Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center held its 11th annual “Safe on the Square,” on Wednesday. The yearly event is a safe and family friendly trick-or-treating event for area children around the historic Manchester Square. A tremendous amount trick or treaters (2,500+) filled the Manchester Square to celebrate Halloween.
CEO/Executive Director Joyce Prusak of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center would like to thank everyone including all of the businesses who came together to make this event possible for our community!
The Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews of child victims, child and family advocacy services, mental health services, prevention services and partners with Our Kids to bring specialized medical exams to children who are victims of sexual abuse. All services are provided free of charge.