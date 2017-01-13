Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kady Hancock!!! Kady, the daughter of Greg and Renee Hancock of Viola, is an eleventh grader at Coffee County Central School. Kady was chosen to be honored because “she is always smiling, has good attendance and never has discipline problems”, says Assistant Principal Katrina Wright. Kady is looking forward to attending a two year college. She says that Tennessee Promise is a really good offer. Kady has yet to decide on a college major, but is looking to choose a career path that will allow her to support herself in the future. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. This will be Kady’s very first Preds game! Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Kady is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Katrina Wright, Assistant Principal at Coffee County Central High School.
1/13/17—H&R Block Student of the Week Kady Hancock
Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kady Hancock!!! Kady, the daughter of Greg and Renee Hancock of Viola, is an eleventh grader at Coffee County Central School. Kady was chosen to be honored because “she is always smiling, has good attendance and never has discipline problems”, says Assistant Principal Katrina Wright. Kady is looking forward to attending a two year college. She says that Tennessee Promise is a really good offer. Kady has yet to decide on a college major, but is looking to choose a career path that will allow her to support herself in the future. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. This will be Kady’s very first Preds game! Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!