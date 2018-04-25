1,100 Motlow Students to Graduate May 5

Motlow State Community College will host its forty-eighth annual Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 5, inside Nisbett Center on the Moore County campus. The College’s consistent enrollment growth has necessitated expansion of the event to three separate ceremonies.
According to the Motlow office of Admissions and Records, over 1,100 Motlow students have applied to graduate, constituting the largest graduating class in the history of the College. At 10 a.m, Moore County and Fayetteville campus students will graduate. The 1 p.m. ceremony will graduate students from the McMinnville campus and the Nursing class. The day will conclude at 4 p.m. with the Smyrna campus students having degrees conferred upon them.
Presiding over the ceremonies will be Dr. Michael L. Torrence, who will be the new president of Motlow. Torrence is scheduled to take office at the College on May 1.
